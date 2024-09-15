DoE: Resolve ERC row swiftly

The Department of Energy (DoE) is batting for a swift resolution of the preventive suspension of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta.

In a recent spot interview, Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla stressed the need for the energy industry to resume work on projects prioritized by the Marcos administration.

He emphasized the necessity of having an ERC chairperson in place, particularly as the country faces critical decisions to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Filipinos.

“The concern, of course, is there. As you know, we have worked hard with chairman Dimalanta to introduce changes that would facilitate the approvals of projects. I’m hopeful that this can be addressed and resolved so that we’ll be able to continue to move forward,” Lotilla said.

New projects in line

“We look forward to this being resolved so that we can resume working on the new projects that the President has envisioned for the country,” he added.

Dimalanta formally stepped down from her post last Monday to comply with the Ombudsman’s six-month suspension order.

“In compliance with the Order, chairperson Dimalanta immediately ceased to perform her functions as chairperson and chief executive officer of the ERC. All operations of the agency continue to function, to the extent possible and as required by the exigencies of service,” the ERC stated.

The ERC also noted that the Ombudsman’s Order directs the Office of the Executive Secretary to implement the suspension and appoint an officer-in-charge for the ERC.

Despite the current uncertainties, the ERC said Dimalanta and her legal team are reviewing the situation to pursue all available legal remedies.

MBC gives support

The influential Makati Business Club (MBC) also indicated its support to Dimalanta, “whose integrity and competence has helped contribute to making the ERC a more effective agency.”

Dimalanta has made significant efforts to ensure that power is affordable for low-income households. Earlier this year, the ERC fully implemented the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program which will provide subsidies to the electric bills of recipients of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and other low-income electricity consumers who use no more than 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power per month.

“The ERC has also been working with the National Economic and Development Authority in developing an Electricity Affordability Index for consumers to track variations in tariffs of their respective electric bills as well as variations of prices across regions,” according to MBC.

Since the renewable energy sector was opened up to 100 percent foreign equity, Dimalanta has also been active in ensuring that more investors in renewables as well as addressing the concerns of investors in the power sector. She did this by entering a critical partnership with the Board of Investments and integrating the permitting system of the ERC into the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop.

We believe that the six-month suspension order issued by the Ombudsman not only affects investor perception but also affects the certainty of the Philippine business environment given the critical role of power in business and investments.