Digital empowerment for PWDs seen

The BingoPlus Foundation and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has officially opened the PLUS Center for Technology and Livelihood at the Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center (AVRC) II in Barangay Labangon.

The center received a donation of $30,000 worth of equipment from the foundation, including computers, a tarpaulin printer, and a heat press machine. These tools will help PWDs and others learn digital skills and pursue careers in graphic design and printing.

DigiPlus vice president for Investor Relations and BingoPlus Foundation COO Celeste Jovenir said the partnership aims to create a more inclusive society where everyone has a chance to thrive in the digital economy.

“As we gather for the turnover of the PLUS Centers for Technology and Livelihood to the DSWD, we are not just handing over equipment; we are handing over opportunities that can change the course of many lives. Our partnership is rooted in a shared vision of a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability, has the chance to thrive in the digital economy," said Jovenir.

Meantime, Dr. Jera D. Armendarez of AVRC II expressed gratitude for the donation, saying it will help trainees find employment or start their own businesses.

"Our trainees will find this equipment immensely useful as they seek employment in creative industries or consider venturing into businesses of their own. This collaboration is a testament to the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in creating meaningful change," said Armendarez.

The BingoPlus Foundation is committed to empowering communities through partnerships and innovative programs.

Meantime, DSWD's Shalaine Marie S. Lucero said the equipment will help the agency expand its services and open new pathways for PWDs.

"With this new equipment, we are not only expanding our capacity to serve our clients, but we are also opening new pathways for them to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital world. We are grateful to the BingoPlus Foundation for their support and shared commitment to our mission," Lucero said.

The PLUS Center is one of many initiatives by the BingoPlus Foundation, which has also provided aid to typhoon victims and supported digital literacy and vocational training programs.