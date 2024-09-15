DAR fosters pili nut innovation

Members of the Gamot, Luya, Dalogo Farmers Association (Galuda FA) in Gamot, Polangui, Albay, have completed a training on the research and development of pili nut-based products to boost its marketing potential and diversify its agricultural products.

The one-day training organized by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) office in Albay, was held at its office in Barangay Gamot, Polangui on 19 August.

In a statement, Maria Eugenia M. Alteza, DAR-Albay provincial agrarian reform program officer, said the agency is committed to empowering farmers by encouraging them to not only improve their agricultural practices but also to explore innovative ventures that can open better economic opportunities.

The training was part of DAR’s Village Level Farm Enterprise Development project, which seeks to strengthen agricultural enterprises and cooperatives through technical skills and capacity-building training.

It was facilitated by entrepreneur Maria Jeil Martinez, who was endorsed by the Department of Trade and Industry as trainer.