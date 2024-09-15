Comelec backs voter info printing halt

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday announced that it is supporting the proposal for it to cancel the traditional printing and distribution of the voters’ information and instruction sheets (VIIS) in preparation for the 2025 midterm elections.

In a radio interview, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the printing and distribution of VIIS is costly for the poll body, adding that many registered voters have actually complained about not receiving such sheets during the election period.

However, Garcia stressed that the law must be amended so that the Comelec no longer needs to furnish every voter a printed copy of the VIIS during the upcoming 2025 polls.

‘The choices are there so that they’ll be informed.’

He added that the voter information printing is mandated under the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines.

“In our law, it is mandatory and required that the Comelec send VIIS to voters. It includes where they are registered to vote, the name of their precinct, who are the candidates in their province, city or town, or the entire Philippines,” Garcia said.

“The choices are there so that they’ll be informed,” he added.

According to Garcia, voters can now check their voters’ status and the location of their voting precinct using the Comelec’s online precinct finder, as well as in the list posted in the poll body’s offices.

He added that without the VIIS, the Comelec can save nearly half a billion pesos for next year’s elections.