Call to Action on Democracy Day

The International Day of Democracy, observed annually on 15 September, serves as a crucial reminder of the principles that underpin democratic governance: Participation, inclusion, transparency, and accountability.

In a world increasingly buffeted by war, conflict, and political tension, this day underscores the necessity of safeguarding democracy, which is often tested in the most volatile of times.

In the Philippines, the observance of this day holds special significance. The country has long prided itself on its democratic foundations.