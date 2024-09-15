BYD, ACMobility celebrate ‘first experience’

ACMobility, the country’s first end-to-end mobility solutions provider, and BYD Cars Philippines announced recently the grand opening of the nation’s inaugural BYD Experience Hub.

The pioneering facility, set to redefine the BYD customer experience, will be operated by Iconic Dealership Inc., the retail arm of ACMobility.

As the brand continues to take charge of electrification in the Philippines, this new facility is a testament that offers Filipinos a unique and immersive experience that highlights the future of green transportation with BYD.

“To celebrate our first year with BYD Car Philippines, we mark this milestone by bringing the future of mobility closer to Filipinos through the BYD Experience Hub,” says Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer, ACMobility.

“Every effort is a step closer to achieving our goal to build and sustain a better future for the next generation. As an innovative retail experience that demonstrates how sustainable mobility can uplift the lives of our customers, the hub will not only showcase our cutting-edge vehicles and technology, but will also serve as a gateway to explore the opportunities that come with an electrified future.”

Strategically located at Glorietta 1 in Makati City, the Experience Hub welcomes shoppers and passersby with its inviting ambiance and innovative design. It provides visitors with an engaging and interactive environment to learn about BYD’s advanced technology and the brand’s efforts to take the lead in a more electrified future.