BYD, ACMobility celebrate ‘first experience’

ACMobility, the country’s first end-to-end mobility solutions provider, and BYD Cars Philippines announced recently the grand opening of the nation’s inaugural BYD Experience Hub.
The pioneering facility, set to redefine the BYD customer experience, will be operated by Iconic Dealership Inc., the retail arm of ACMobility.
As the brand continues to take charge of electrification in the Philippines, this new facility is a testament that offers Filipinos a unique and immersive experience that highlights the future of green transportation with BYD.
“To celebrate our first year with BYD Car Philippines, we mark this milestone by bringing the future of mobility closer to Filipinos through the BYD Experience Hub,” says Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer, ACMobility.
“Every effort is a step closer to achieving our goal to build and sustain a better future for the next generation. As an innovative retail experience that demonstrates how sustainable mobility can uplift the lives of our customers, the hub will not only showcase our cutting-edge vehicles and technology, but will also serve as a gateway to explore the opportunities that come with an electrified future.”
Strategically located at Glorietta 1 in Makati City, the Experience Hub welcomes shoppers and passersby with its inviting ambiance and innovative design. It provides visitors with an engaging and interactive environment to learn about BYD’s advanced technology and the brand’s efforts to take the lead in a more electrified future.
The integrated space also showcases the growing EV lifestyle in the Philippines while creating a venue to access seamless transactions and innovative solutions.
“Filipinos are increasingly seeking more from electrified mobility, and together with ACMobility and BYD Cars Philippines, we’re delivering exactly that with the opening of our innovative BYD Experience Hub,” said Bob Palanca, managing director, BYD Cars Philippines.
“This hub not only meets the evolving needs of Filipinos but also sets a new standard for the future of sustainable transportation in the Philippines.”
Designed to be both welcoming and interactive, the BYD Experience Hub is more than just a showroom — it’s a high-tech center that invites visitors to take part in guided tours, witness live technology demonstrations and connect with expert staff to gain a deeper understanding of electric vehicles.
Interactive displays are also present with each vehicle on display, showcasing important information, giving spec comparisons between BYD models, and highlighting unique key features of the cars. Visitors can even compare electric and internal combustion engine vehicles at the hub, showcasing the benefits of going electric.
“The BYD Experience Hub is a novel way for us to reach out and explain to more people the advantages and benefits of electric mobility,” shares Dennis Salvador, chief operating officer of Iconic Dealership Inc., the dealership arm of ACMobility.
“As the BYD brand grows, IDI is always on the lookout for more opportunities to connect with our customers. The BYD Experience Hub provides a differentiated automotive experience in that mall-goers can learn about BYD products and services, and even avail of test drives on the spot.”
At the heart of the Hub is the revolutionary Blade Battery, which is central to every BYD vehicle. Visitors can unveil the innovation that makes BYD unique to its competitors by learning about the battery’s efficiency, safety, durability and performance.
As part of its promise to push for electrification, the brand focuses on the simplicity of charging an EV with an on-site charging demonstration and information demonstrating the availability of the necessary infrastructure in the country.