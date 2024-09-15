Bong Go helps uplift lives of vulnerable sectors in Tuguegarao

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team helped uplift the lives of indigent residents of Tuguegarao City and expressed gratitude to the local government for its steadfast support during difficult times.

He reiterated his commitment to advocating for programs benefiting the poor and vulnerable sectors. Go urged recipients to use aid wisely and assured them of ongoing government efforts to improve their well-being.

“Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok, nandito kami upang maglingkod at tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Huwag kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa, dahil kasama ninyo kami sa bawat hakbang patungo sa mas magandang kinabukasan,” Go emphasized.

In an aid effort held at the People’s Gymnasium in the city, Go’s Malasakit Team provided snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 166 beneficiaries. Shoes for men and women, and a mobile phone were also given to select recipients.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong tiwala at suporta. Bilang inyong lingkod, patuloy akong magsusumikap na isulong ang mga programa at proyekto na makapagpapagaan ng inyong buhay. Sama-sama natin haharapin ang mga hamon at gagawa ng paraan upang matugunan ang inyong mga pangangailangan,” Go assured.

Meanwhile, Go also collaborated with Mayor Maila Ting-Que and the local government in providing additional financial support to the beneficiaries.

In addition to the support he has already provided, Go, who is the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended an offer for medical assistance to any resident facing health issues. He urged them to visit the Malasakit Center in the city, located at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center.

The Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop shop, bringing together various agencies under one roof to help impoverished patients with their medical expenses. Since its launch in 2018 and its institutionalization under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored in 2019, the 166 Malasakit Centers have assisted approximately twelve million indigent patients nationwide.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.