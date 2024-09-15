Bolden, Como bow to Juventus

Sarina Bolden’s debut for FC Como Women did not go well as they lost to Juventus FC, 4-2, in the Serie A last Saturday at the Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora in Biella, Italy.

Bolden, the Filipinas’ top forward, failed to convert any goals as Como absorbed its first loss of the season.

Both squads were tied, 2-2, in the first half after Zara Kramzar (fourth minute) and Nadine Nischler (36th) scored for Como while Arianna Caruso (16th) and Hannah Bennison (19th) got their goals for Juventus.

The Bianconere then secured the win after Valentina Bergamashi (52nd) and Paulina Krumbiegel (81st) converted goals in the second half.

Como head coach Stefano Sottili admits the squad needs some adjustment for their next matches.

“There’s certainly some regret about the result. We need to work on mental resilience and improve our performance level throughout the 90 minutes, but the girls are growing both physically and in terms of confidence,” Sottili said.

“The goal is to get as many points as possible and start a journey where we are constantly improving.”

Como, which now holds a 1-0-1 win-draw-loss record, will be going up against AS Roma on 22 September at the Stadio Ferruccio in Seregno.

With Roma yet to win a game this season, Bolden has a chance to make her mark and score her first Serie A goal.