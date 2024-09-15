METRO

Binay launches portable X-ray services

TRIBUNE-fujifilm-makati-xray-groupphoto
The Makati government acquired Fujifilm's most cutting-edge technology, the FDR Xair System, which is a portable X-ray diagnostic imaging equipment capable of diagnosing tuberculosis (TB). A handover ceremony was held at Makati City Hall on Tuesday, 3 September 2024. Makati Mayor Binay and her officials received and formally accepted the device from Fujifilm Philippines President Masahiro Uehara, Fujifilm Health Care Asia Pacific Business Planning Manager Yuta Igarashi, and Japanese Embassy First Secretary and Health Attache Dr. Aoki Fumiko. Following the ceremonial presentation, Fujifilm showed how to utilize the device properly. Also joining them during the ceremony was TB People Philippines President Ma. Eloisa Zeapada-Teng.
Published on

The local government of Makati City announced recently that portable X-ray services will be provided not only for city residents but also for its sister local government units (LGUs) across the country.

This comes after Makati Mayor Abby Binay recently met with the people that built the portable x-ray machined.

The city government currently has 558 sister cities and municipalities nationwide as Binay stressed the critical role this equipment will play in the early diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis (TB), particularly in rural areas where access to medical facilities, doctors and healthcare resources is limited.

‘Early diagnosis is essential to effective treatment.’

“This portable X-ray unit is a key tool in our mission to combat TB in the Philippines. By sharing this resource with our sister LGUs, we aim to close the healthcare gap, especially in underserved and marginalized communities,” Binay said.

She also stressed the importance of ensuring that even the most remote populations can access advanced TB detection and care even as she expressed concern over reports that there are more than 600,000 active TB cases in the country.

“Early diagnosis is essential to effective treatment,” Binay said. “With this portable X-ray machine we can bring diagnostic services to fellow Filipinos often overlooked because of their location or lack of resources.”

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph