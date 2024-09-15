Binay launches portable X-ray services

The local government of Makati City announced recently that portable X-ray services will be provided not only for city residents but also for its sister local government units (LGUs) across the country.

This comes after Makati Mayor Abby Binay recently met with the people that built the portable x-ray machined.

The city government currently has 558 sister cities and municipalities nationwide as Binay stressed the critical role this equipment will play in the early diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis (TB), particularly in rural areas where access to medical facilities, doctors and healthcare resources is limited.

“This portable X-ray unit is a key tool in our mission to combat TB in the Philippines. By sharing this resource with our sister LGUs, we aim to close the healthcare gap, especially in underserved and marginalized communities,” Binay said.

She also stressed the importance of ensuring that even the most remote populations can access advanced TB detection and care even as she expressed concern over reports that there are more than 600,000 active TB cases in the country.

“Early diagnosis is essential to effective treatment,” Binay said. “With this portable X-ray machine we can bring diagnostic services to fellow Filipinos often overlooked because of their location or lack of resources.”