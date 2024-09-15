Be prepared, 107K reservists told

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino has urged some 107,000 military reservists to bolster the country’s efforts to defend and safeguard Philippines sovereignty amid China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Tolentino made the call in time for the 45th commemoration of Reservist Week of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

In his speech, Tolentino said the “importance of a robust and ready reserve that cannot be overstated” as the country’s role in the Indo-Pacific becomes “strategic” in the “complex security environment.”

Tolentino, who is also a military reservist with the rank of brigadier general, touted the crucial roles of reservists toward nation-building, humanitarian disaster response and territorial defense.

“The reserve force is a symbol, a testament to every Filipino, and serves and safeguards our sovereignty,” he said.

The senator pushed for the passage of the Maritime Zones Law and Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law to strengthen the Philippines’ claims over its territorial waters, endowments, and entitlements, particularly in the WPS, which is based on international laws.

“These laws have long-lasting effects on our sovereignty,” he said.

The reserve force must also be concerned and ready against various threats to the nation’s security, including conventional and non-conventional ones like cyber attacks, terrorism and human trafficking, he added.

He acknowledged that skilled reservists in technology, law, medicine, engineering and other expertise are very important in the modern defense concept that enhances the AFP’s capabilities.

“The reservists’ skills and expertise to respond to the challenges of an invasion threat to the country for the AFP to utilize,” he said.

“Let us also be reminded that our national defense is not only about weapons and strategy, but it is also about our nation’s collective consciousness to stand and defend our sovereignty and freedom,” he added.