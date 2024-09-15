BACK ON TRACK: Falcons cage Tigers, 69-56

Adamson University recovered lost pride following a 30-point beating by venting its ire on University of Santo Tomas (UST) for a morale-boosting, 69-56, win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Falcons caged the Tigers’ offense in the third quarter, limiting the erstwhile unbeaten squad to just six points and setting the tone for the dominating win.

Monty Montebon finished with 15 points and grabbed five rebounds while first year AJ Fransman made his presence felt with a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards for Adamson, which tied its victim at 2-1 win-loss card.

Adamson transferee Royce Mantua was efficient on the field, drilling 4-of-5 field goals to finish with 11 points in his first outing against his former squad.

Head coach Nash Racela saw the blowout to somehow lifted the spirits of his men following an 82-52 whipping at the hands of defending champion De La Salle University in their previous game.

“I think there were some doubts heading into the game after struggling the last few days. What the first half showed was we can stay with them. After the break, it’s a realization that we can actual pull this one out despite UST having a stronger line-up and support compared to last year,” he said.

A scintillating 17-1 run to end the third canto turned the Falcons’ 35-37 deficit into a 52-38 advantage heading into the payoff period.

Adamson’s torrid shooting continued in the fourth quarter with veteran Joshua Yerro pushing the team’s lead to 20 for a 67-47 count after completing a three-point play with 2:28 left.

The Tigers, fresh from ending a nine-year, 17-game losing skid to Ateneo de Manila University, got off to a strong start as they built an 18-8 lead.

But the Falcons rallied to stop the bleeding and outscored the UST in the second canto, 20-12.

Adamson entered the half with a 33-32 advantage, fueling Falcons’ second half explosion.

“It showed that we can match with them. That triggered it in the second half. Our defense was commendable,” Racela said.

Nic Cabanero was the lone bright spot for the once confident Tigers with 16 points.

Christian Manaytay and Mo Tounkara added nine and seven markers, respectively, for UST.

The scores:

Adamson (69) — Montebon 15, Fransman 11, Mantua 11, Erolon 6, Yerro 5, Calisay 5, Manzano 5, Ramos 5, Barasi 2, Ojarikre 2, Anabo 2, Ronzone 0, Ignacio 0, Dignadice 0.

UST (56) — Cabañero 16, Manaytay 9, Tounkara 7, Paranada 6, Lane 4, Robinson 3, Pangilinan 3, Padrigao 2, Estacio 2, Llemit 2, Laure 2, Acido 0, Crisostomo 0, Mahmood 0.

Quarters: 13-20, 33-32, 52-39, 69-56.