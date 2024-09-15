Arjo Atayde ranks the many hats he wears

Of the many hats that he wears, congressman Arjo Atayde clearly ranks in is his being a husband to Maine Mendoza first and surprisingly, his being an actor last.
In his thanksgiving party for the press after he bagged best actor during the recently-concluded Content Asia Awards for his series Cattleya Killer, Atayde was asked to rank in order of importance his role as a son, husband, brother, actor and politician.
“Husband, son, brother, politician, actor,” Atayde said.
First time nomination
Atayde came to the Content Asia Award without expecting anything. After all, it’s his first time to be nominated in the said award-giving body.
“I guess none of us were expecting anything. To be nominated is such a privilege. The recognition itself will be a bonus. Like they always say, that’s not being humble. We’re trying to push Filipino content, trying to push Filipino connection in a better way, to excel to where we were,” he said during his thanksgiving party.
At the awards ceremony in Taipei, Atayde expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped make his victory possible.
“Thank you to everyone. I’m forever indebted to all the actors that I work with, to the people behind the camera, to everyone who’s helped me be here, gather all this power to actually pull through this good series,” he said.
“It’s my first time in Taipei, this is such a reward for a first time here,” he added.
When asked if he’s gotten used to receiving international awards, his first bring Best Actor in a leading role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020, Atayde said no.
“I don’t think anyone will get used to this. I don’t work for awards. I never did. It’s still learning the same thing. I’m still the same guy who just really enjoys what I do,” he said.
Bagging awards and winning accolades are important to Atayde as, “it motivates me to learn more.”
But more than that, he shares his glory to ABS-CBN for producing contents that are world class by industry standard.
Upcoming projects
Unknown to many, Atayde has so many projects lined-up for screening.
“For this year, all the plans are already done, meaning projects that I’m committed to. I had to finish what I had to finish during the break of Congress,” he said.
“For Moonglow, that’s coming out next year. We just reshoot something. Topak with Julia Montes and Sid Lucero, it’s coming soon on cinemas. Bagman is coming very soon. Malalaman (To be announced) what platform will it be coming out,” he said.
Atayde should have been a part of the upcoming ABS-CBN action series Incognito but his schedule got in the way.
“I feel really bad for not being part of that soap. I have priorities for now. I have to be a 100 percent committed. If not 100 percent. It’s unfair to my co-actors. And I work at 100 percent with these guys. Given the opportunity, I want to give it my all. For now, I have to focus on this,” he said.
So, when will his next teleserye be?
“Siguro po next year. I’ve been gone for about five years. Marami na pong nangyari. (Many things have happened). Definitely, I’m looking forward to coming back and to be back on my playground,” he said.
Not true
Atayde clears out rumors that his mom, Sylvia Sanchez, will run for Congress to replace him as he concentrates on his acting.
“No, it’s not true that my mom is replacing me. I have much to do. I’m working very hard for my district,” he said.
He also doused rumors that his wife Maine Mendoza is already pregnant. Mendoza’s absence in Eat Bulaga! sparked rumors that she and Atayde are expecting a baby soon.
“Of course, during my free time, and during my free days, kapag may bakasyon, kaya nga po we travel (when we have vacations, we travel) makikita po ng tao (people see us travelling) because that’s the only time we get to spend time together. Kasi kapag nandito siya sa Manila, mayroon siyang responsibilities (because when she is in Manila she has responsibilities to attend to). She also has commitment to attend to. No, it’s not true (that she’s pregnant).”