Arjo Atayde ranks the many hats he wears

First time nomination

Atayde came to the Content Asia Award without expecting anything. After all, it’s his first time to be nominated in the said award-giving body.

“I guess none of us were expecting anything. To be nominated is such a privilege. The recognition itself will be a bonus. Like they always say, that’s not being humble. We’re trying to push Filipino content, trying to push Filipino connection in a better way, to excel to where we were,” he said during his thanksgiving party.

At the awards ceremony in Taipei, Atayde expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped make his victory possible.

“Thank you to everyone. I’m forever indebted to all the actors that I work with, to the people behind the camera, to everyone who’s helped me be here, gather all this power to actually pull through this good series,” he said.

“It’s my first time in Taipei, this is such a reward for a first time here,” he added.

When asked if he’s gotten used to receiving international awards, his first bring Best Actor in a leading role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020, Atayde said no.

“I don’t think anyone will get used to this. I don’t work for awards. I never did. It’s still learning the same thing. I’m still the same guy who just really enjoys what I do,” he said.

Bagging awards and winning accolades are important to Atayde as, “it motivates me to learn more.”

But more than that, he shares his glory to ABS-CBN for producing contents that are world class by industry standard.