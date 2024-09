LOOK: PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda provides an update on two low-pressure areas (LPAs) on 15 September 2024 at the PAGASA main office in Quezon City. She stated that the LPA east of Casiguran, Aurora, has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. On the other hand, the second LPA has a high chance of developing into a storm within 24 to 48 hours and could enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday or Wednesday. ANALY LABOR











