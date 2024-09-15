2 dead as monsoon rains batter Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Two residents of Rizal, southern Palawan, died when they were struck by a fallen coconut tree during the ongoing monsoon rains, which caused copious rainfall, flash floods, and landslides across the province.

The victims, identified as Marilyn Aniar, 52, and Jenesie Dohinog, 66, died instantly when the tree fell onto their home in Barangay Ransang, Rizal, late Saturday evening, 14 September, the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said in a situation report on Sunday.

The ongoing southwest monsoon has caused widespread flooding and infrastructure damage throughout Palawan. Roads are submerged, spillways are overflowing, and landslides have cut off access to critical areas.

Jeremias Alili, head of the PDRRMO, issued several warnings, urging residents in flood-prone and mountainous areas to remain cautious.

In its latest situation report, the PDRRMO stated that multiple barangays in Coron have been submerged, with water levels reaching up to four feet in some areas. Severe flooding was reported in Barangay Guadalupe, where several families had to evacuate.

Quezon, El Nido, and Taytay towns are also at significant risk due to the continuous rainfall. The Abongan River in Taytay overflowed, making several spillways impassable. Meanwhile, landslides in Culion have blocked key roads, and local disaster management teams are conducting clearing operations.

More than 1,000 families, or 3,676 individuals, have sought refuge in evacuation centers across affected municipalities. The hardest-hit areas include Busuanga, Coron, El Nido, and Quezon, where floodwaters have displaced hundreds of residents.

In Coron, evacuations continue in Barangays Guadalupe and Marcilla as flood conditions worsen.

Preemptive evacuations have been ordered in high-risk areas of El Nido, Taytay, and Rizal, with rescue operations in full swing. Palawan rescue units and local government agencies are working to clear roads and assist residents stranded by the flood.

The monsoon rains have also disrupted transportation and utilities. Several flights to and from Francisco B. Reyes Airport in Busuanga have been canceled due to a flooded runway, affecting over 800 passengers.

The Philippine Coast Guard has suspended sea travel across northern and southern Palawan, enforcing a no-sailing policy for small vessels due to hazardous sea conditions.

Power outages have been reported in Taytay and Brooke’s Point, with the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) working to restore services when conditions improve. Agutaya and Sofronio Española are also experiencing prolonged power interruptions caused by storm damage.

Palawan’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate rescue and relief efforts. Local governments have mobilized emergency teams, set up evacuation centers, prepositioned relief supplies, and continue clearing operations in flood-hit areas.