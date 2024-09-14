Trillanes trains sight on Caloocan top post

Former Senator Sonny Trillanes has officially announced his bid for mayor of Caloocan City in the 2025 National and Local Elections.

Trillanes made the announcement during a mass oath-taking ceremony for the Magdalo Partylist in Caloocan today.

In his speech, he shared his experiences traveling throughout Caloocan, where he heard residents calling for genuine change.

“I have seen and felt the needs of our people and the serious gaps in addressing their problems. Reform is an understatement of what needs to be done, and I am ready to take on that challenge to uplift Caloocan and its people,” he said.

Trillanes emphasized that while Caloocan is one of the largest cities in the Philippines, it seems to be falling behind in development. He believes that the key to progress lies in tackling corruption.

“The first step out of this mess is to stop corruption in city hall, and with the money saved as a result, we can address the various needs of the people,” he added.

In the coming months, Trillanes plans to outline his platforms aimed at transforming the city. He also announced his candidacy on his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, “Change is coming.”