The Manila Hotel recognized at 31st World Travel Awards

The Manila Hotel is honored to be recognized as the Philippines’ Leading Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2024. This esteemed accolade reaffirms the Grand Dame’s unwavering commitment to providing world-class Filipino hospitality to guests from around the globe. Often regarded as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” the World Travel Awards celebrate excellence in tourism and hospitality.
“We are thankful to the World Travel Awards for this recognition,” said The Manila Hotel president Atty. Jose D. Lina, Jr. “To our cherished guests and patrons, this victory is yours as much as it is ours. Your continued support and loyalty inspire us to keep delivering the exceptional service you’ve come to love. We also extend our congratulations to the Department of Tourism for their achievement in winning Asia’s Leading Marketing Campaign award for the ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign. We also commend DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco for being recognized with the Transformational Leadership in Tourism Governance award, underscoring her outstanding contributions to Philippine tourism. Mabuhay ang industriya ng turismo ng Pilipinas!”
The Manila Hotel’s vice president for sales and marketing Marvin Kim Tan also stated, “We are delighted to receive this recognition from the World Travel Awards. This award reflects the dedication and passion of our team, whose commitment to excellence ensures that every guest experience the heart of the Filipino hospitality. It celebrates not just our rich heritage but the legacy we continue to build.”