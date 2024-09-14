Tala Phl takes legal action against Facebook fraudsters

Global fintech company Tala has sought assistance from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to take legal action against 70 identified fraudsters targeting its customers.

Tala Site Operations Director Paulo Dalupan and Senior Legal Counsel Paolo Sumilong, alongside legal counsel Alexandra Aure, filed the case under the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act. They provided the NBI with a list of the fraudsters involved.

The scammers, posing as "assisters" or pretending to be Tala employees on Facebook, used social engineering tactics to trick customers into revealing their personal information and security codes. This allowed the fraudsters to access financial accounts, leaving customers liable for unauthorized transactions.

Aure emphasized Tala's commitment to consumer protection through proactive fraud prevention efforts and its advocacy for a safer and more equitable financial services industry.

Tala also advises the public to avoid "assisters" or "agents" who offer paid help on social media platforms like Facebook and messaging apps such as Telegram.