SPPI’s LISP IV bags 2024 PropertyGuru Award

Taguig City, Philippines — Science Park of the Philippines Inc. (SPPI) secured its first PropertyGuru Philippines Award for its development, Light Industry and Science Park IV (LISP IV), which was named Best Industrial Development during the ceremony held on 6 September at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila.

SPPI, a member of the ICCP Group, specializes in industrial estate development, investment banking, venture capital, and township and residential projects. Established in 1988, the company has built a reputation for innovative and sustainable industrial parks in Luzon and Visayas. Its developments host major local and international companies, including those listed in the Fortune 1000 and Forbes Global 2000.

LISP IV, located in Malvar, Batangas, is one of SPPI's newest ecozones, master-planned by Sasaki, the international architectural firm behind the Beijing Olympic Green and Chicago Riverfront. Known for its top-notch infrastructure and eco-friendly practices, LISP IV is designed to withstand extreme flooding and features a LEED Gold-certified administration building. The park spans 247 hectares of industrial land, alongside a 42-hectare mixed-use area, and preserves 35% of its original landscape to maintain environmental balance.

The PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, part of the Asia Property Awards series, recognizes excellence in real estate development across the region.