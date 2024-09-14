SPD’s most wanted arrested

Personnel from the warrant and subpoena unit of the Pasay City police station apprehended a wanted man during an anti-crime operation.

The suspect, identified as “Toby,” 19, is listed as the No. 1 most wanted person at the district level for September 2024.

The arrest took place at approximately 6 p.m. on 13 September 2024, in Barangay 197, Pasay City.

Toby was arrested by virtue of warrants issued by Judge Christian Pascual Castaneda, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 109, Pasay City.

The warrants, docketed under Criminal Case R-PSY-24-01405-CR, R-PSY-24-01406-CR, R-PSY-24-01407-CR, and R-PSY-24-01408-CR, were for two counts of sexual assault and one count of statutory rape, each with a recommended bail of P120,000.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Pasay City Police Station, pending further legal proceedings.