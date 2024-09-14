SPD nabs Pasay district's most wanted

PASAY CITY—Personnel from the warrant and subpoena unit of the Pasay City Police Station apprehended a 19-year-old suspect, identified as "Toby," during an anti-crime operation on 13 September 2024 at around 6:00 PM in Barangay 197.

Toby, ranked as the most wanted person at the district level for September 2024, was arrested based on warrants issued by Judge Christian Pascual Castaneda of Regional Trial Court Branch 109, Pasay City. The warrants, under Criminal Case Nos. R-PSY-24-01405-CR to R-PSY-24-01408-CR, involve two counts of sexual assault and statutory rape, each carrying a recommended bail of ₱120,000.

The suspect is currently detained at the Pasay City Police Station's custodial facility, awaiting further legal proceedings.