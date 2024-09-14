Solaire Resort bags IAG Academy Awards

Solaire Resort is proud to announce its success at the 2024 IAG Academy IR Awards, where it emerged victorious in three of the most prestigious categories: Best IR Gaming Floor for Solaire Resort Entertainment City, Best Regional Asia-Pacific IR for Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Best Overall Marketing Program — Bloomberry Resorts Corporation for Solaire.

This achievement reaffirms Solaire’s position as a leader in the integrated resort (IR) industry, consistently setting the standard for gaming, hospitality, F&B, world-class hotel rooms and facilities, with entertainment, capturing audiences in the Asia-Pacific region.

Winning the top honors against some of the region’s most recognized names in resorts underscores Solaire’s dedication to delivering an unparalleled guest experience across all aspects of its operations.

Best IR Gaming Floor

Notably, Solaire Resort Entertainment City secured the Best IR Gaming Floor award for the second consecutive year, thanks to its cutting-edge gaming environment and industry-leading innovations.

With one of the largest spread of games in the region, boasting over 400 tables and 2,500 electronic gaming machines, Solaire continues to push boundaries in game variety, ensuring an immersive, world-class experience for all its guests.

Combined with the stellar service and warm Filipino hospitality that Solaire is known for, this win solidifies the integrated resort’s dominance in the gaming sector.

Additionally, Solaire Resort Entertainment City was awarded Best Regional Asia-Pacific IR for the third time, further cementing its reputation as the premier destination in the region. This award, previously part of the G2E Asia Awards, highlights Solaire’s commitment to excellence in luxury, entertainment, and innovation, setting it apart from competitors.

Highly-coveted award

Solaire Resort also captured the highly coveted Best Overall Marketing Program award, a testament to the leadership and creativity within its marketing team. This recognition celebrates the groundbreaking campaigns that have driven the resort’s success, including the highly acclaimed launch of Solaire Resort North.

Solaire’s marketing strategies have not only captivated audiences but have also set new benchmarks for integrated resort marketing in the Asia-Pacific region.

“These wins are a proud moment for Solaire and a recognition of the vision of our founder and chairman, Enrique K. Razon Jr., and of the incredible efforts of our entire team,” said Thomas Arasi, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation president and chief operating officer.

“It is our people who make this possible; by pushing boundaries and consistently going above and beyond in everything they do. From creating captivating marketing campaigns to offering unparalleled gaming experiences, they truly embody The Solaire Way,” Arasi added.

As Solaire celebrates this triple victory, it remains committed to pushing boundaries, enhancing guest experiences, and continuously elevating the standards in the integrated resort industry.