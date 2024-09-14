SM North EDSA goes "Blue Lock" in September

SM North EDSA and Medialink Group have brought the first-ever pop-up activation of the hit Japanese anime series "Blue Lock" to the Philippines. Fans can dive into the thrilling world of this soccer-themed show from 14-29 September at the Annex Atrium.

"Blue Lock," known for its high-stakes soccer action, has sold over 40 million manga copies and received numerous awards. The anime, debuting in 2022, captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, intense matches, and complex characters. The recent release of "Blue Lock: EPISODE Nagi" was a hit, building anticipation for this immersive event.

Fans will be treated to life-sized standees of characters like Seishiro Nagi, Yoichi Isagi, and many more, offering perfect photo opportunities and a chance to experience the intensity of the series firsthand.

Visitors can also snag exclusive merchandise such as keychains, acrylic standees, stationery, and more.

With its growing popularity, "Blue Lock" has become a sensation not only in Japan but also across Southeast Asia, making this activation a must-see for anime and soccer fans alike.