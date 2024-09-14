SM malls entering a "New Era"

SM Supermalls is moving forward with redevelopment and expansion projects at SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia’s MOA Sky, SM City Cebu Northwing Expansion, SM City Bacolod Expansion, and SM City Iloilo Expansion.

SM Megamall: Expanding Spaces

SM Megamall is undergoing a transformation by introducing nature-inspired features extending from the exterior to the interior. The development includes brighter, wider, and taller hallways, along with an air-conditioned garden on Level 5, providing a unique experience for shoppers in the Ortigas Business District.

SM Mall of Asia: Redeveloping the Rooftop

SM Mall of Asia is redeveloping its roof deck with the addition of MOA Sky, a new lifestyle destination offering a panoramic view of the Manila Bay area. This project includes a play space with a dog park, amphitheater, leasable areas, meditation space, football pitch, and larger-than-life structures.

SM City Cebu: Expanding Retail and Leisure

The expansion of SM City Cebu brings more retail shops, additional parking, al fresco dining areas, and a lush garden. The development will also include a chapel, the National University (NU) Cebu campus, and office buildings, making it a vibrant new hub for modern Cebuanos.

SM City Bacolod: New Dining and Shopping Options

The expansion at SM City Bacolod introduces new dining, shopping, and entertainment options. This development also features the first NU campus in the Visayas and a leisure area with botanica-inspired interiors, blending indoor and outdoor spaces.

SM City Iloilo: New Developments Ahead

SM City Iloilo’s expansion includes a new carpark building, the NU Iloilo campus, and the completion of SM Strata Tower, featuring a sky garden. These developments aim to enhance the complex as a key destination in Panay.