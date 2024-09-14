Simultaneous DSWD payout nationwide

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian reported over the weekend, that they held a simultaneous payout of financial assistance in almost 300 districts across the country last Friday (13 September).

The DSWD chief, who personally presided over the Bataan leg of the caravan in Balanga City, said the agency has allotted over P1.4 billion in aid to low-income, minimum-wage workers across the country.

Close to 300,000 beneficiaries from the 300 districts in the country were provided with financial assistance under the agency’s Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDDS).

The aid distribution was among the government services provided in the Handog ng Pangulo caravan that aimed to address the needs of low-income workers.

In the 2nd District of Bataan, a total of 1,892 AKAP beneficiaries received P5,000 each during the payout.

Most of them belonged to the persons with disabilities sector, solo parent households, and minimum wage earners.

Gatchalian emphasized that the caravan of various services and assistance from the different national government agencies (NGAs), which coincided with the 67th birthday of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is not just a one-day commitment.

Under the directive of President Marcos, the DSWD will continue to extend services with other NGAs to those in need, particularly the poor, marginalized and vulnerable sectors, according to the DSWD chief.