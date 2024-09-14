Seoul fugitive nabbed by BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of a Korean national wanted for fraud in his home country on Saturday afternoon, 14 September.

According to Officer-in-Charge Attorney Joel Anthony Viado, the 56-year-old Korean man, whose name has been withheld for security reasons, was arrested at the BI’s headquarters in Intramuros, Manila, on Thursday, 12 September.

Viado said the fugitive was apprehended after presenting his new passport to the BI’s immigration regulation division for processing.

The suspect is wanted on an active warrant for economic crimes and aggravated punishment under South Korean law, issued by the Seoul Jungang District Prosecutor’s Office in 2021. His name is also on an Interpol red notice due to allegations that he submitted fraudulent loan applications and embezzled more than $1 million.

He was immediately arrested by BI Fugitive Search Unit agents and now faces deportation proceedings.

The suspect will remain in the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending the outcome of his deportation case.