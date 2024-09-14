San Fernando shifting to renewable energy

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Two villages in this city are now shifting to renewable energy.

Barangays Bulaon and Panipuan have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) each with a provider of solar power system to illuminate their areas using renewable energy.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag, who introduced the project to San Fernando barangay councils, witnessed the MoA signing between the villages and Majestic Synergy Ventures, Inc. on Friday at their respective Barangay halls.

The switch to renewable came amid major concerns on the environmental state and electricity generation hike.

The signing was between Majestic Synergy Ventures Inc. president Billy Jun Tan and Barangay Captains Lavernie Gopez of Bulaon and Enrique Juco of Panipuan.

The agreement states that Majestic Synergy will finance, design, construct, operate, and maintain solar power systems in the said barangays for a period of 15 years at no cost to the end-user (barangays), while imposing a fixed rate of P8.50 per kilowatt-hour, subject to future adjustments with consultations with the availing barangay.

For Bulaon, the solar power system will be built in the following areas: barangay hall, health center and resettlement center.

Panipuan, on the other hand, will have its barangay hall and health center installed with the said renewable energy system.

Acting City Environment and Natural Resources Officer Maria Teresa Doble said that while these two barangays forged the move to express interest and submit requirements to the provider, other barangays who did the same will undergo a similar procedure.

Caluag expressed her gratitude to these barangays for taking her call to shift to green and sustainable energy and vowed to remain a channel between the villages and the provider.

The city government eyes implementing the same in its facilities like the City Hall and the Heroes Hall, and in public schools, but Caluag said this MoA signing with barangays was a good start on San Fernando’s gradual shift to renewable energy.