REVIEW: ‘Strange Darling’

It’s rather strange that the MTRCB would make cuts to Strange Darling, downgrading the original R-18 rating to R-16, for the buzziest film of the month.

In the Internet era, when nothing can ever surprise you anymore, the regulatory board should be more trusting of the Filipino audience to be discerning enough to choose what to consume, what to be influenced by, or at least to have the ability to look away from scenes they cannot handle.

Nevertheless, the slashed slasher flick remains a darling despite the cuts. Four minutes of deleted scenes, I discovered through meticulous Internet research, are extended gore and sex. Despite the nagging feeling of missing the full intention and vision of the filmmakers, one can still experience a complete thriller.