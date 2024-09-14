PSA rules out printing ID signature

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY —- The Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA) in Northern Mindanao has ruled out printing signatures on the National ID as it already contains a QR code that can be scanned to provide biometric data including signatures that will authenticate the identity of a person.

Janet Aves, PSA regional director in northern Mindanao said in a press statement that the PSA that an ordinary cell phone with a scanner can be used in the verification of the data in the National ID.

She was reacting to reports that some sectors including lawmakers had to print signatures on the national identification cards.

She said PSA has already issued an advisory to government and private financial institutions recognizing the ID is set as proof of identity provided for in Republic Act11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act.

She said there is no need to print the signature because it is already included in the data in coded into the QR code.

Aves advised id holders to report any government or private firms who refuse to accept the national id for proper action.

Refusal to recognize the national is a criminal offense under Philippine National ID law which provides any person or entity without just and sufficient cause to refuse to accept or acknowledge PhilSys Number as official identification of the holder after authentication faces a fine of P500,000.

Public officials face both fine and disqualification from public service if found guilty of the offense.

Avis also said the iAside from fine persons or entities who will be found tampering of using the National ID in criminal activities faces fine from P1 to P2 million and imprisonment from three to four years.

Republic Act 11055, otherwise known as the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national identification system for all citizens and resident aliens of the Republic of the Philippines.