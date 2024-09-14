PPBM ratings surge amid 'black propaganda'

Amid the alleged “unrelenting black propaganda,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s hard work and honest governance paid off as his administration’s satisfaction ratings surged by double-digits in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll.

National Unity Party (NUP) president and Camarines Sur Second District Representative Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte expressed confidence that this was the “payoff” of the President’s “hard work, high road and honest governance.”

According to the SWS, the President’s surge in satisfaction ratings was attributed to his administration’s efforts to helping victims of disasters, improving the quality of children’s education, and helping less fortunate individuals.

“It did it not happen overnight, this increase was not a product of a single leap, but of persistence, like a podium built brick by brick, each a government program well received by the people because it helped them tremendously,” Villafuerte said.

The NUP president also blasted what he called an “unrelenting black propaganda” against the President as he defended the administration’s agenda to uplift the lives of Filipinos.

“That this was achieved amidst unrelenting black propaganda and baseless personal attacks against the President only proves that lies are ineffective against the people’s real feelings that their lives have been made better by a government that truly cares for them,” Rep. Villafuerte said.

The SWS survey from 23 June to 1 July showed that 62 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with President Marcos' administration, 22 percent are dissatisfied, and 15 percent are undecided.

Marcos’ satisfaction ratings rose by double-digits to "good" (+40) due to improvements in government services, up from "moderate" in March.

The President was rated "good" in housing programs, science and technology, job creation, public transportation, and food security.