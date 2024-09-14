Police probing Korean’s death

A Korean national was found dead inside his room in a subdivision in Antipolo City on Friday morning.

The still unidentified male victim was last seen by a witness a week ago inside the second floor unit of the apartment at St. Lores Country Homes Subdivision in Barangay Dalig.

Initial investigation showed that the victim always stayed inside his room and never went outside. This was noticed by his concerned neighbor who informed the witness to check on the status of the victim.

At that instance, the witness tried to call out the victim from outside of his apartment. However, there was no response from the inside, prompting the witness to open the window and look for the victim.

Upon peeking at the window, he saw the victim lying down seemingly lifeless on the floor and in a state of decomposition.

The witness immediately informed the president of the subdivision and later reported his discovery at the Antipolo Component City Police Station.