NEWS

Phl, Indonesian armies boost territorial defense capabilities

Philippine Army and Indonesian Army training participants tackled the concept of operations during the Training Activity (TA) PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024 at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte last week.
Philippine Army and Indonesian Army training participants tackled the concept of operations during the Training Activity (TA) PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024 at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte last week.(Contributed photo)
Published on

The Philippine Army and their Indonesian counterparts wrapped a training activity in Maguindanao del Norte to bolster their capabilities for territorial defense operations. 

In statement on Saturday, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said a total of 19 Philippine Army personnel from the 6th Infantry Division and 15 Indonesian Army members from Tentara Nasional Indonesia, Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) participated the six-day training activity dubbed PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024—focused on battlespace management, employment of owned assets and other capabilities, interoperability, and synchronization of assets.

Dema-ala said the activity officially concluded with a ceremonial event at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on 2 September.

“[The] TA PHILINDO STRIKEIV-2024—an agreed-to activity during the 29th Indonesia-Philippines Army Working Group Meeting — bolstered cooperation and enhanced both armies’ capabilities for territorial defense operations through brigade-level mission planning in the context of implementing counter-terrorism measures and preventing cross-border terrorism,” Dema-ala emphasized. 

Philippine Army and Indonesian Army training participants tackled the concept of operations during the Training Activity (TA) PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024 at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte last week.
Nine Islamist militants killed in Philippine clash: army

In an open forum following the conclusion of the training, Dema-ala noted that participants “emphasized the importance of enhancing the war-fighting skills and capabilities on combined operations through brigade-level mission planning.”

They also tackled some table-top exercises and strengthened the bilateral relationship between the Philippine and Indonesian armies, he added.

Indonesia
military
Maguindanao del Norte
Camp Siongco

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph