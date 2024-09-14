Phl, Indonesian armies boost territorial defense capabilities

The Philippine Army and their Indonesian counterparts wrapped a training activity in Maguindanao del Norte to bolster their capabilities for territorial defense operations.

In statement on Saturday, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said a total of 19 Philippine Army personnel from the 6th Infantry Division and 15 Indonesian Army members from Tentara Nasional Indonesia, Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) participated the six-day training activity dubbed PHILINDO-STRIKE IV-2024—focused on battlespace management, employment of owned assets and other capabilities, interoperability, and synchronization of assets.

Dema-ala said the activity officially concluded with a ceremonial event at Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on 2 September.

“[The] TA PHILINDO STRIKEIV-2024—an agreed-to activity during the 29th Indonesia-Philippines Army Working Group Meeting — bolstered cooperation and enhanced both armies’ capabilities for territorial defense operations through brigade-level mission planning in the context of implementing counter-terrorism measures and preventing cross-border terrorism,” Dema-ala emphasized.