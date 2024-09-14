Phl Ambassador to US gives nod APECO to become national defense hub

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) led by President and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway IV recently embarked on an investment mission to the United States, aiming to boost its strategic goals.

Philippine Ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez, expressed full support for APECO's initiatives, including plans to position the zone as the Philippines’ first National Defense Hub, a fishing center for Luzon, a renewable energy hub, and a premier tourism destination in Casiguran, Aurora.

The investment team met with U.S. Defense and Armed Forces representatives, including Colonel Roy Anthony O. Derilo and Capt. James Francis P. Lugtu, to establish connections within the U.S. defense industry.

APECO’s location near the Philippine Rise offers direct access to the Pacific Eastern Seaboard and positions it as a key player in the country’s defense strategy. Its natural geographic advantages, including protection from the Sierra Madre Mountain Range and the San Ildefonso Peninsula, reinforce this strategic role.

In addition to defense, APECO is focused on enhancing food and energy security. Plans to develop a seaport and tap renewable energy sources such as solar and wind could significantly contribute to the country’s National Renewable Energy Plan.

APECO also emphasizes ease of doing business, offering competitive labor costs, low lease rates, and streamlined processes to attract foreign investments. The zone aims to provide a seamless entry for businesses, particularly from the U.S., into the Philippine market.

Established under Republic Act 9490 and amended by Republic Act 10083, APECO is dedicated to generating jobs and improving economic conditions in the region.