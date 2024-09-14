Getaways

PHITEX 2024 breaks P396M sales

This year’s record-breaking figures represent a 14.4 percent increase over last year, highlighting the growing impact of PHITEX on the future of Philippine tourism.
PHITEX opened with the traditional Ahwag ritual led by TPB COO Marga Nograles and DOT Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PHITEX
The Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX), the leading government-organized travel trade event led by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, achieved a remarkable P396,215,526 (USD 7,055,182.56) in sales leads during the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) sessions on 4-5 September, at Conrad Manila.

PHITEX 2024 brought together 115 Philippine sellers and 86 foreign buyers from key and emerging markets for the TRAVEX event led by TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles and graced by Department of Tourism (DoT) undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano.

This year’s theme, “The Power of Collaboration in Tourism,” underscored the role of collective effort as a cornerstone of growth. “Everyone’s presence here at PHITEX is a testament to our collective dedication to revitalizing tourism. We have all played a big part in restoring traveler confidence, and together, we are pushing milestones, making strides in a sector that is vital to economies,” said Nograles in her keynote speech.

Tourism Promotions Board
PHITEX 2024

