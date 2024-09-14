Partylist reps, candidate subs allowed until last day of COC filing

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Saturday said it will only allow partylist representatives and candidates’ until the last day of the filing of certificarte of candidacy (COC).

“The candidate or party-list that withdraws its candidacy or nomination for the 2025 National and Local Elections will only be allowed to have a substitute or replacement until 8 October, 2024 or the last day of filing of Certificate of Candidacy,” COMELEC explained.

“COMELEC aims to finalize the official list of candidates as soon as possible, with sufficient time to resolve immediately any case of Petitions to Cancel Due Course/Deny COC, Disqualification or Declare as Nuisance Candidate,” it added.

Substitution due to death, incapacity, or disqualification of a candidate or partylist is until noon on 12 May 2025.

The poll body aims to start printing of ballots in December.

Meanwhile, the candidate or partylist that will withdraw candidacy or nomination for 2025 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections will only be allowed to have a substitute until 9 November or the last day of filing of COC in BARMM polls.