P105-M peace fund for Mountain Province

BAGUIO CITY — Soon, Mountain Province will receive in P105 million funding for projects that will boost the atmosphere of peace and development in the province.

Said fund will come from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

According to OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez, the amount will be used to fund various projects as part of the anti-insurgency of the government. From the fund, other infrastructure projects such as farm-to-market roads among others will be expected.

Galvez claimed that the Cordillera Region is the epicenter of peace and development. He said because it was once a stronghold of the communist movement in the 1980s that strengthened insurgency in the region.

He disclosed that the OPAPRU had already allotted around P600 million this year to fund 15 peace and development projects.

Galvez said most of the projects were implemented in Kalinga, Apayao and Ifugao in Mountain Province.

According to the OPAPRU chief, Cordillera is a model of peace and development compared to other regions regarding the issue of insurgency.