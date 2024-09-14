Over 14.2K persons affected by habagat

Over 14,200 individuals have been affected by heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon, or habagat, enhanced by Tropical Storm Ferdie.

Based on the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) report, a total of 14,215 persons or 4,464 families have been affected in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Davao Region, and Soccskargen.

Of the figure, 3,408 persons, or 1,070 families were served inside 74 evacuation centers, and 745 individuals, or 219 families, were served outside evacuation centers.

One person was reportedly injured.

Palawan

Meanwhile, a report from the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) stated that everal areas have been placed on high alert, with municipal authorities continuing to monitor the situation and respond to incidents caused by the weather disturbance.

Several municipalities in Palawan, including Busuanga, Coron, Culion, Agutaya, and El Nido, are experiencing heavy to moderate rains, prompting local government units to activate their Emergency Operations Centers and implement response protocols.

Busuanga was placed under alert on Saturday morning, while Taytay, Roxas, and Bataraza also activated their response teams.