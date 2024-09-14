Osaka plays host to Philippine Fashion

Japan, a fashion Mecca of Asia, graciously welcomed a new generation of Filipino designers to take center stage.

The Hankyu Umeda in the City of Osaka, the flagship store of the renowned Hankyu department store chain and the oldest one in the world connected to a railway station, recently played host to a number of emerging Philippine designer and luxury brands during the week-long TAYO Fashion Week 2024.

Held at its 10th floor, the Umeda Souq routinely gathers artisans, designers and independent labels for collaborations — and this time, the Filipino contingent was tapped and prominently displayed their wares.

The event spotlighted such desired items from Feanne, Ken Samudio, J Mäkitalo, the up-and-coming designer label REPAMANA, and the Osaka-based rework brand SABOTTEN.

“We were thrilled to partner with Hankyu Department Store’s Hankyu Souq for this special pop-up,” said the organizers.

“This event not only celebrates Filipino innovation in a premier establishment such as Hankyu, but also cultivates the friendship between the Filipino and Japanese fashion communities.”

The affair likewise launched the TAYO Young Designer Showcase Program, which aimed to introduce fledgling Filipino fashionistas to the Japanese market. This year’s recipient was REPAMANA.

“We believe in nurturing the next generation of Filipino designers and providing them with the platforms they need to succeed in the competitive fashion industry,” shared organizer and artist Pamela Madlangbayan, a De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde alumna and presently an educator at the Osaka Bunka Institute of Fashion.

Let us hear from the participating Filipino designers and their experiences during the TAYO Fashion Week 2024: