Okada’s Kiapo offers soulful Philippine flavors

Okada Manila’s renowned restaurant, Kiapo, now takes center stage in its “Beyond Flavors, A Feast for the Soul” campaign, offering guests an immersive culinary experience celebrating the Philippines’ rich and diverse flavors.

Inspired by the vibrant Quiapo district, Kiapo presents a modern interpretation of Filipino staples, presenting the best of regional cuisines in a setting that is both familiar and refreshingly new.

Culinary highlights

At the helm of Kiapo is Chef Jaime Reyes, Senior Sous Chef, whose culinary journey is deeply tied to his Filipino roots.

With over 20 years of experience in various kitchens worldwide, Chef Jaime has developed a passion for promoting Filipino cuisine, believing that food is a universal language that connects people.

He continuously pushes the boundaries of Philippine cuisine, crafting dishes narrating stories, and evoking emotions.

Chef Jaime’s signature dish, Sizzling Tofu, harmoniously blends traditional flavors and is presented in a novel manner, appealing to both local and international diners.

Reflecting on his approach, Chef Jaime shares, “Every dish I create at Kiapo is a love letter to my homeland. I want our guests to not just taste the food but to feel the stories and emotions behind each recipe.”

At Kiapo, diners can indulge in specialties like Bagnet Kare-kare and Sisig which are thoughtfully prepared to showcase the authentic tastes of Filipino cuisine.

Standout offering

A standout offering is the Salo-salo Group Meal (P4,388) which is perfect for family gatherings and celebrations.

This meal features various dishes including Salt and Pepper Squid, Blue Marlin Inasal, Sinigang na Tadyang ng Baboy sa Gabi, and the signature Kiapo Fried Chicken, all complemented by refreshing drinks such as Ripe Papaya Shake, Sago’t Gulaman, Green Mango Shake and Coco de Leche.

Adding to the gustatory excitement is Kiapo’s introduction of its All You Can Eat Merienda Buffet, now ongoing until 15 October 2024. This special offering invites guests to enjoy unlimited servings of their favorite Filipino merienda classics. Priced at P898 nett for adults and P498 nett for kids, the Merienda Buffet is a delightful way to experience the comfort and nostalgia of traditional Filipino afternoon snacks, with a modern twist.