NU smothers depleted FEU

National University (NU) dominated both halves to trounce hard-luck Far Eastern University (FEU), 91-64, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 women’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Improving to 2-0, the Lady Bulldogs wasted no time setting the tone in the first quarter as they raced to a 19-7 lead with contributions from seven different players.

They maintained their momentum after halftime, extending the lead from15 points to 23 in the third quarter.

Cielo Pagdulagan and Camille Clarin led the charge, helping the Lady Bulldogs build a commanding 60-37 advantage that proved insurmountable for the Lady Tamaraws.

“We always ask our team to improve daily — every practice, every game. I thought we did a great job today, particularly in our free throw shooting, assists and ball management,” NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan said.

Indeed, the Lady Bulldogs shot an impressive 86.7 percent from the free-throw line, sinking 13-of-15 attempts — a marked improvement from their previous game, where they managed just 15-of-30.

They also dished out 20 assists and committed only 11 turnovers to their efficient play.

FEU’s Congolese center Josee Kaputu made her season debut after serving a suspension in the previous game. But her return was cut short when she injured her left knee at the 4:35 mark of the third quarter.

Clarin led the Lady Bulldogs with an all-around performance of 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block while rookie standout Pagdulagan added 12 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Angel Surada and Tin Cayabyab also stepped up with 11 points each.

Despite their struggles, MJ Manguiat still served as a bright spot for the Lady Tamaraws after finishing with 26 points on seven three-pointers.

Kaputu, before her early exit, managed eight points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to prevent FEU from dropping to 0-2.