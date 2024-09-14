NNIC absorbs MIAA employees in SMC’s NAIA takeover

The Ramon Ang-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), in implementing the P170-billion modernization program of the country’s main gateway, formally took over the operation and maintenance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Saturday.

This means that some of the organic employees of NAIA’s former operator, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), will lose jobs as some departments or offices in the NAIA airport system are dissolved or abolished.

However, MIAA general manager Eric Ines said they will help retrenched workers “by relocating them to other offices, or we will endorse them to other government offices because they are all civil service-eligible.”

Ines said 429 of 1,200 organic employees were accommodated by NNIC while the rest opted to stay with MIAA.

Separation incentive pay

“Those who were absorbed by NNIC will receive a separation incentive pay from MIAA, which is required by law through Executive Order 150,” Ines said.

For contractual employees with contracts with MIAA such as security guards and building attendants, among others, Ines said they will be absorbed by NNIC for negotiation.

“The fire and rescue and the medical departments were also turned over to NNIC while the administration and finance department, airport police, engineering and operation department will stay with MIAA,” Ines added.

SMC’s Ang during the handover ceremony late Friday night stressed that “a world-class airport means more jobs, more tourists, and a much stronger and prosperous Philippines.”

At the onset of the deal, NNIC, a consortium between San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and Incheon International Airport Corporation, assured developments in NAIA, targeting upgrades in the airport’s facilities within the next three to 12 months and improving overall passenger experience.

A modernized NAIA is expected to double airline passengers from 35 million to 62 million, aside from generating 58,000 jobs.

Passenger capacity boost

NNIC projections include boosting passenger capacity from 43 million to 62 million per year and air traffic movement from 42 to 48 per hour, as assured by the SMC in a statement on Saturday.

Throughout the public-private partnership (PPP) project’s concession lasting 15 years and which could be extended for another 10 years, the government expects to earn roughly P1 trillion in revenue, comprising of an annual revenue share of 82.16 percent.

Travelers are expecting that everything in the modernized NAIA will operate better, including flights, check-ins and other services.

The upcoming months and years will see the methodical and progressive implementation of the NAIA modernization plans, which include terminal reassignments and infrastructural upgrades.

The public has been reassured by NNIC that there won’t be any interruptions in airport operations throughout the transition.

Terminal buildings expansion

In an earlier statement, the MIAA said among the improvements in NAIA which the passengers and other stakeholders can expect will be the expansion of the passenger terminal buildings, additional aircraft parking bays, increase in vehicular parking slots, installation of world-class systems and technology, more food and beverage and retail options, more convenient land transport connectivity, among others.

Furthermore, flight delays and cancellations due to issues with airport facilities are expected to be significantly reduced, the MIAA said.