Modern equipment enhances Visayas Container Terminals’ operational capability

Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) cargo handling facility in Iloilo, Philippines, has significantly enhanced its operational capability with the delivery of its two new ESP.5 Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes (MHC).

The modern port equipment, the largest and first of their kind in the island of Panay, will elevate the standard of port operations in the region.

Designed to operate on standard class vessels, the cranes each have a maximum reach of 46 meters and top lifting capacity of 100 tons.

These enable VCT to handle the increasing volume of containerized, bulk, general and project cargo in Panay and Region 6.

Streamlined terminal operation

These equipment class will also streamline the terminal’s operation, resulting in faster turnaround times for vessels and trucks, as well as better overall port efficiency and safety.

“These cranes are game changers for the Visayas market. We are excited to integrate them to our operations after five months since VCT started commercial operations at the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex,” said Timothee Jeannin, VCT executive director.

“Our commitment to providing world-class service to the Visayas market goes beyond investing in equipment as we are also investing in our workers. We sent VCT personnel to train at the Manila International Container Terminal and South Pacific International Container Terminal in Papua New Guinea on crane operation and maintenance to ensure we maximize the use of the equipment,” Mr. Jeannin added.