Maya tech powers up Pinoy Big Brother

If you’re glued to Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Gen 11, you’re already in the know - Maya, the Philippines’ #1 Digital Bank App, takes over the PBB House as the show's official voting partner. Here's how Maya is shaking things up for this season's housemates:

Save your favorite Housemate easily

Nomination and Eviction Nights are getting a serious upgrade with Maya in the mix. Saving your favorite Housemate has never been easier—all it takes is a few taps in the Maya app. Just hit the PBB button, pick your Housemate, and choose your vote package: 10 votes for ₱10, 50 votes for ₱50, or go big with 110 votes for ₱100. Plus, if you’ve got some interest earnings from Maya Savings, you can put them to good use and keep your favorite Housemate in the game.

If you don’t have the app yet, you can register and upgrade your account with just one valid ID. Filipinos overseas can also join in the fun and save their favorite Housemate by buying a Philippine-issued eSIM and using it when they download and register for a Maya account.

Cool Merch for Daily Survival

The moment Housemates set foot in the PBB House, Maya hooked them up with cool swag—cozy bleeves (blankets with sleeves), plush pillows, and slick luggage and backpacks to help them handle whatever Kuya throws their way.

Even the pool’s got a twist, with supersized Maya card floaters making a splash and keeping things fun (and afloat).

Maya users can score this exclusive merch by saving housemates using the app.

Thrilling Save & Spend Challenge

Maya’s not just handing out gear—they’re cranking up the tension with the Save & Spend Challenge.

Housemates can score a ₱15,000 bonus if they complete their weekly tasks. It gets more interesting when the Housemates decide if they’ll stash that cash and watch it grow with Maya’s 15% interest, or splurge on rewards like chocolates, a fresh haircut, or a bit of pampering. It’s all about strategy—do they save and stack those pesos, or give in to temptation?

And here’s the kicker—"Mayamayans" or Maya users at home get to soak up all the drama and maybe even pick up some savvy money tips along the way.

Don’t miss out—tune in to PBB Gen 11 and see how Maya’s shaking up the Housemates' world, from the epic challenges to the stress-free voting. And hey, you might even pick up some tricks to boost your own savings with Maya!