Marcos says increased performance score motivates his admin to work harder

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday said the latest increase in his administration’s net satisfaction score, as indicated by a survey will motivate him further to work harder and do better in public service.

As he expressed elation over the 11-point increase in his net satisfaction rating, Marcos vowed his administration will “take the high road” in its efforts, “not merely to seek popularity, but to render genuine and effective service that improves” the lives of Filipinos, strengthens the nation and secures the country’s future.

“While we are elated by this validation of our hard work, we view it more as a challenge to do even better,” he said.

“Indeed, positive ratings always encourage us, but we remain focused on improving the key metrics that fulfill our promises to the people,” he added.

Based on the results of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted 23 June to 1 July, Marcos’ net satisfaction rating improved to a "good" +40 in June from a "moderate" +29 in March.

This reflects that 62 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied, 22 percent were dissatisfied, and 15 percent were neutral with the “general performance of the current national administration.”