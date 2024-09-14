Mandaleños showcase business skills

Aspiring entrepreneurs from both public and private schools in Mandaluyong City came together at the Student Entrepreneur’s Cup held at Mandaluyong College of Science and Technology on Saturday, 14 September.

The event featured booths offering a variety of unique beverages, snacks and apparel. The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology also participated, showcasing delicacies and artworks created by persons deprived of liberty.

Councilor Charisse Abalos-Vargas explained that the Student Entrepreneur’s Cup aims to give students hands-on experience in running a business.

“We want them to experience how to sell, how to engage customers,” she said.

Abalos-Vargas also noted that the event was originally set to take place in malls, but the venue was changed due to weather conditions.

She emphasized that the unexpected shift posed a valuable lesson for the students.

“In the world of business, things are often unpredictable. The question is, how will you save your business from such challenges? How will you market it? That’s the challenge for our students,” she added.

Among the participants of the Student Entrepreneurship Cup are Mandaluyong Science High School, Addition Hills Integrated School, Barangaka Integrated School, Eulogio Rodriguez Integrated School, Mataas na Paaralang Neptali A. Gonzales, Jose Rizal University and Rizal Technological University.

The event will be held until today, 15 September.