Malasakit Center brings hope to QC kidney patient

At 43, Christine Olaivar from Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, has learned what it truly means to fight. Once full of life with a stable job and hopes for the future, her journey took an unexpected turn when a routine annual medical check-up revealed a problem with her kidneys.

That day marked the beginning of a 19-year battle with kidney disease, pushing Christine to her physical and emotional limits.

“I used to work before,” Christine recalled in Filipino, her voice steady despite the weight of her story. “We had an annual medical check-up, and that’s when we discovered there was a problem with my left kidney. That’s when I started medication, just for the left one.”

But the worst was yet to come. “Then, both my kidneys started shrinking and eventually failed,” she added. From that moment on, dialysis became a regular and exhausting part of her life — a constant reminder of her fight for survival.

“I said, okay… this is a fight, whatever happens and wherever it takes us. I had no choice,” Christine reflected.

Though she remained resilient, the burden was more than just physical. It was emotional, exacerbated by the situation at home.

Christine’s father, suffering from Alzheimer’s, needed constant care and she became his primary caregiver while also managing her own illness.

“I took care of my father as well. When my mother died, he started showing signs of Alzheimer’s,” she shared. “There were times when, you know, with Alzheimer’s… he seemed to have lost his mind.”

Taking care of her father meant cleaning up after him, even when she was sick. “Of course, I was ill… dialysis makes you sensitive to smells, and I really couldn’t handle it, but I had no choice. I had to look after my father, clean his room because he would spread his mess around.”

The weight of it all became heavier as the financial burden mounted. “You borrow money, not knowing if you can pay it back,” she admitted.

The constant struggle to pay for dialysis, medical supplies, and her father’s needs felt overwhelming. “It was tough back then because we didn’t have medical assistance,” she recalled of those difficult years.

But then, things began to change with the introduction of the Malasakit Centers.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s initiative, designed to provide accessible healthcare, brought relief to Christine and thousands like her.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

The Malasakit Centers meant more than just financial support — it meant a better quality of life for Christine and many others. What had once seemed impossible was now within reach. Guarantee letters, medical assistance and crucial financial aid became available.

For Christine, the Malasakit Centers have become a symbol of hope, a reminder that there is always light even in the darkest of struggles.

Fire victims get support

Go, known for his compassionate public service, personally assisted fire victims in Bacoor City, Cavite, on 13 September. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing health and safety, stating that while material possessions can be replaced, lives cannot.

“To those affected by the fire, don’t worry. Material possessions can be bought, money can be earned, but a life once lost is lost forever. Let’s take care of each other’s lives and health,” Go said.

Go thanked fellow public servants, including Senators Ramon Revilla Jr. and Francis Tolentino, Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla and others. Mayor Strike Revilla praised Go for his swift assistance, noting, “Let us thank Senator Bong Go for his immediate response to our needs.”

At Bacoor City Hall, Go and his team distributed food packs, snacks, clothing, masks, vitamins and sports equipment to 300 beneficiaries, and also provided selected items like shoes, mobile phones, bicycles and watches.