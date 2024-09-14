Larger Mindanao budget eyed

DAVAO CITY — Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to securing a larger share of the national budget for Mindanao.

Following his visit to the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), he assured the agency of his support for securing increased national funding for Mindanao.

“For now, I cannot promise you anything, but I’ll help and I’ll work on it,” Lagdameo stated, demonstrating his commitment to advocating for the region’s development priorities.

During the visit, MinDA chairperson Leo Tereso Magno presented the agency’s accomplishments, ongoing programs, and proposed budget for 2025.

The appeal for a budget increase centers on advancing sustainable infrastructure that supports industrial growth while enhancing Mindanao’s resilience to natural disasters and climate change.

As the lead agency for socio-economic development in Mindanao, MinDA continues to advocate for a fairer allocation of resources to drive poverty reduction and economic growth across the region.