Just Joker

For Joker: Folie à Deux writer/director/producer Todd Phillips, using the music within Arthur Fleck was an easy decision for the sequel. “There’s a romance to Arthur in the first film, like when he dances in the bathroom,” says Phillips. “Arthur has music in him. That was a logical leaping off point for the sequel.”

Adds Joaquin Phoenix, back in his Oscar-winning role of Arthur Fleck/Joker: “We started talking about music very early on.”

In the new film, Arthur Fleck/Joker is institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.