Jailbirds, high profile but not special — PNP

With the presence of two high-profile detainees, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center is once again the center of attention, specifically for its treatment of the personalities who are hogging the headlines.

The detainees are served simple but nutritionally adequate meals. Typically, the menu includes items such as hard-boiled eggs, corned beef, rice, and coffee, according to a source inside the detention facility.

The meals are prepared following general dietary guidelines and may be adjusted for specific health needs, but the simple menu is maintained without exception.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy and dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo are being held at the Camp Crame facility under standard conditions, according to a source who is familiar with the facility.

Despite their public prominence and high-profile legal tussles, both detainees do not receive anything outside of the ordinary, which the PNP has emphasized is part of its commitment to fairness.

Quiboloy, who is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking, reportedly requested a transfer to the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) facility at Camp Aguinaldo, which is across Edsa from Camp Crame in Quezon City.

His request was denied, however, and he remains under close watch at Camp Crame.

“No VIP treatment here,” said the source in the custodial center. Everyone, no matter who they are, follows the same rules.”

While detainees may receive food from visitors, meals prepared within the facility are described as basic. “The meals may vary depending on health requirements, but they’re always simple,” the source said. “It’s not five-star dining, but it’s enough.”

Spartan room

In terms of living conditions, the custodial center provides each detainee with a bed, an electric fan, and a private toilet and bath.

Although the surroundings are clean and well-ventilated, luxuries like air conditioning are absent. Detainees are also responsible for maintaining their personal spaces.

High-risk detainees, including Quiboloy and Guo, are housed separately for security reasons. However, this separation is strictly to ensure their safety rather than to give them preferential treatment.

“They are housed individually because of the nature of their cases, and there’s no special privilege involved,” the source said. “It’s a security measure.”

Camp Crame has implemented several new security protocols, especially after the 2022 hostage incident involving former Senator Leila de Lima.

In the October 2022 incident, De Lima survived a hostage-taking in her detention room.

Feliciano Sulayao Jr., a detainee accused of being a subleader of the local terrorist group Abu Sayyaf, took De Lima hostage in an aborted attempt to escape with Idang Susukan and Arnel Cabintoy.

Susukan was detained for also being an alleged subleader of the Abu Sayyaf, while Cabintoy was an alleged member of Dawlah Islamiyah, another terrorist group.

The three prisoners were “neutralized” or killed by the PNP Special Action Force.

The incident raised concerns about the safety of high-profile detainees and led to an overhaul of security measures at the custodial center.

The PNP introduced a “buddy system” for guards to minimize the risk of misconduct or coercion, while surveillance at the facility was significantly increased to ensure the constant monitoring of all detainees.

Equal treatment

The treatment of high-profile detainees, particularly those with political influence or religious ties, has been a subject of public speculation.

Quiboloy’s connections and Guo’s political background have fueled concerns that they might receive special treatment but PNP officials have strongly denied this, reiterating that every detainee is treated equally, regardless of their status.

“Just because someone is high-profile doesn’t mean they get VIP treatment,” said the source. “Their status doesn’t exempt them from the rules. We make sure everyone is treated the same.”

When asked by Daily Tribune about specific security plans in place for detainees, the source declined to provide details, citing concerns that revealing such information could compromise both the facility and the detainees’ safety.

“One thing is certain, they are safe here, and that’s what we want,” the source said.

Both Quiboloy and Guo have cited threats to their lives. Quiboloy even sought a transfer to a private hospital in Davao City.

PNP officials maintain that no detainee receives preferential treatment, regardless of their prominence.

“Our goal is to ensure that justice is served fairly,” a PNP officer said. “We are committed to upholding the law and treating every detainee equally.”

As legal proceedings for figures like Quiboloy and Guo continue, the custodial center will likely remain in the public eye. But for now, PNP officials insist the facility operates under strict protocols designed to ensure both security and fairness.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that the law is applied equally to everyone,” the source said. “No special treatment, no exceptions.”