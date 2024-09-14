SOCIAL SET

International Zóbel show makes Asian premiere at Ayala Museum

Spanish Ambassador Miguel Utray Delgado, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, Manuel Fontán del Junco, Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Mariles Gustilo and Tony Lambino.
Zóbel: The Future of the Past premiered last 14 September at the Ayala Museum on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Zóbel’s birth centenary, and the Ayala Corporation’s 190th anniversary.

Co-curated by Felipe Pereda, the Fernando Zóbel de Ayala Professor of Spanish Art at Harvard University, and Manuel Fontán del Junco, director of Museums and Exhibitions at Fundación Juan March, Madrid, the multimedia exhibition showcases the artist’s brilliance in bridging artistic traditions across Asia, America and Europe. 

Ambeth Ocampo and Evelyn Forbes.
Anton Periquet, Patricia Coseteng, Ethylyn Hidalgo, Manuel Fontán del Junco and Erwin Hidalgo.
Atty. Ruel Canobas, Bighani Canobas, Atty. Binibini Canobas and Kenneth Esguerra.
Bianca Zobel and Mariana Zobel de Ayala.
The Manila exhibition boasts of over 200 works by Zóbel, including never-before-seen sketchbooks, offering an in-depth exploration of his contributions to modern art and his role as a pioneering figure in the global and diverse nature of contemporary culture.

The exhibition illustrates how the study of the past remains relevant to the development of artists in the present, Zobel being a prime example. Zóbel: The Future of the Past was only the second exhibition at the Prado dedicated to modern art by a 20th-century artist, the first being Pablo Picasso.

Denise Weldon, Fernando Zobel de Ayala and Wawi Navarroza.
Joshua de Luzuriaga, Thomas de Luzuriaga, Paulina de Luzuriaga, Bea Elizalde, Sofia Zobel Elizalde and Patxi Elizalde.
Kate Hancock and Daniel Robbins.
Mariles Gustilo and Jaime Laya.
As part of the celebrations marking Fernando Zóbel’s birth centennial, the 190th anniversary of Ayala Corporation, and the 50th anniversary of Ayala Museum, Zóbel: The Future of the Past is a significant cultural milestone, honoring Zóbel’s artistry, legacy and his role in modern art in the Philippines and in Spain.

This exhibition is organized by Ayala Foundation and Ayala Museum, and co-presented by Ayala Corporation. It is supported by the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines and the Embassy of the United States in the Philippines, and is also made possible through a partnership with BPI. Cathay Pacific is the exhibition’s official carrier, and Makati Shangri-La is the exclusive hotel partner.

The exhibition will run until 26 January 2025. 

Marivic Vasquez, Cedie Vargas, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, Maritess Pineda and Jose Mari Treñas.
Monica Tiosejo, Bea Zobel Jr., Paloma Urquijo and Miguel Cortez Hernandez.
Ditas Samson and Joanna Duarte.
‘Zóbel: The Future of the Past’ was only the second exhibition at the Prado dedicated to modern art by a 20th-century artist, the first being Pablo Picasso.
