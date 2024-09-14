International Zóbel show makes Asian premiere at Ayala Museum

As part of the celebrations marking Fernando Zóbel’s birth centennial, the 190th anniversary of Ayala Corporation, and the 50th anniversary of Ayala Museum, Zóbel: The Future of the Past is a significant cultural milestone, honoring Zóbel’s artistry, legacy and his role in modern art in the Philippines and in Spain.

This exhibition is organized by Ayala Foundation and Ayala Museum, and co-presented by Ayala Corporation. It is supported by the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines and the Embassy of the United States in the Philippines, and is also made possible through a partnership with BPI. Cathay Pacific is the exhibition’s official carrier, and Makati Shangri-La is the exclusive hotel partner.

The exhibition will run until 26 January 2025.