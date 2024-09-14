A new mountaineering record has been established by a Spanish climber.

Kilian Jornet not only climbed 82 mountains in the Alps but did it in only 19 days. He beat the previous record of Swiss Ueli Steck who took 62 days in 2015.

The feat adds to the 36-year-old’s two other world records, the fastest ascent and descent of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc, the highest alps in Europe.

Jornet did it by cycling and running to the top of all the 4,000-meter-high mountains. He rested for only four to five hours each day on some days.

The climber was literally above the clouds during his extreme alpine adventures but another man also hit the high heavens in Virginia, USA on 5 September.

Richard Houston Jr., 62, was driving a big rig on Interstate 64 in the morning of that day. At around 9:30 a.m., his raised tractor-trailer bed hit an overhead traffic sign.

A photo of the accident scene went viral online as it showed the empty 12-wheel trailer detached from the tractor and in an upright position, with the upper end sticking to the dented highway sign attached to an elevated beam.

The removal of the trailer shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate for more than five hours and created six miles of stranded cars, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, The News & Observer (TNO) reports.

Houston was charged with reckless driving, Virginia State Police said, according to TNO.